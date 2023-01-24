Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal Responds To Harsh Goenka's Tweet On Judges' Losses

Many internet users responded to Mr Mittal's tweet by requesting him to present the real numbers.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka often tweets about motivational and uplifting content for his fans and followers on social media. However, this time he posted a tweet on Shark Tank India judges and their businesses, claiming that the majority of their ventures are losing money. He said that whenever he "thinks of sharks", he links it to the Hollywood movie 'Jaws' and bleeding. Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal has now responded to the Chairperson of the RPG Group calling his data "biased and incomplete".

Mr Goenka had tweeted a screenshot of the profit of the companies headed by judges at Shark Tank in FY2022. The data claimed to show that only Aman Gupta's company BoAt made a profit of Rs 79 crore. Amit Jain, Founder of CarDekho suffered a loss of Rs 246 crore while Peyush Bansal's Lenskart incurred a loss of Rs 102 crore in the financial year. It further showed that Shaadi.com, founded by Anupam Mittal, reported a loss of Rs 27 crore and Sugar Cosmetics, headed by Vineeta Singh, had Rs 75 crore losses. Mr Goenka tweeted alongside the image, "I enjoy #SharkTankIndia as a program and I think it is a great platform for our budding entrepreneurs. But whenever I think of sharks, I think of the movie 'Jaws' and bleeding!"

I enjoy #SharkTankIndia as a program and I think it is a great platform for our budding entrepreneurs.

1

But whenever I think of sharks, I think of the movie ‘Jaws' and bleeding 🩸! pic.twitter.com/LAmGxQOiU8 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 22, 2023

Responding to the same, Mr Mittal said, "I know you meant it in jest, so with all due respect, sir, I think you reacted to what appears to be superficial, biassed, and incomplete data. Happy to learn from stalwarts, but just to clarify, like you, the sharks don't bleed red, we bleed blue, and that's why we do what we do."

I know you meant it in jest so with all due respect sir, I think u reacted to what appears to be superficial, biased & incomplete data. Happy to learn from stalwarts, but just to clarify, like u, the sharks 🦈 don't bleed red, we bleed blue 🇮🇳 & that's why we do what we do 🤗 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 24, 2023

Many internet users responded to Mr Mittal's tweet by requesting him to present the real numbers. "With due respect to Anupam , can you Pl share the complete and factual data for your fans. Even I don't agree with bleeding," said a user.

"Eliminate all the doubts and give him @hvgoenka complete and accurate data and prove him wrong," added a second person.

Another user stated, Clearly, #SharkTankIndia is a show where huge loss making entrepreneurs judge and humiliate profit making entrepreneurs."

Several users also came out in support of the "shark" and stated that he gave a "good reply."