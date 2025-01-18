"From 145kg To 75kg": Man Reveals Incredible 70kg Weight Loss Journey Over 4 Years

Instagram user Azhar Hassan is going viral for his remarkable weight loss transformation. The fitness enthusiast, featured in season 20 of MTV Roadies, shared that he once tipped the scales at 145 kg. Through unwavering determination, strength training, and a commitment to a balanced diet, Mr Hassan shed an impressive 70 kg. His story is inspiring millions on the social media platform.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mr Hassan wrote, "Pov: You go all out!!"

In the now-viral video, he shared that he once weighed 145 kg with a body fat percentage of 55%. However, through consistent effort and an inspiring weight loss journey, he reduced his body fat percentage to 9% and now weighs approximately 75 kg.

Check out the video here:

In another video shared by MTV Roadies, Azhar Hassan opened up about his incredible four-year transformation. Speaking to actor-host Rannvijay Singha, he revealed that his father deeply inspired his weight and fat loss journey. Mr Hassan shared that after his father passed away, he was unable to lower his father's body into the grave due to his obesity. Additionally, while his father was alive, the two had made a bet that he would lose the excess weight. "In seven months, I lost all the fat. I've lost 55 kg," Mr Hassan disclosed.

The internet was amazed with Mr Hassan's weight loss transformation.

A user wrote, "Truly an incredible transformation my bro, I'm beyond proud of you and all of your hard work."

Another user wrote, "I am halfway through my fat loss journey. People like u keep.me motivated at times when it feels tough."

"Amazing transformation brother," the third user commented on Instagram.