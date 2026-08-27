Fresh Graduate Spots Rs 30 Lakh Error On Day One, Saves Firm From Major Loss

An employer has shared how a newly hired graduate saved a company from a massive financial mistake on his very first day.Writing on LinkedIn, Abhishek Agarwal explained that he had instructed the fresher, who had just joined from a top business school, to study the firm's active client accounts. On the same day, Mr Agarwal reviewed, signed, and emailed a critical report to an important client, placing the new hire on copy.

Shortly after, the young employee entered his manager's office to report a major calculation error on page four. Although Mr Agarwal initially dismissed the concern after checking the document twice himself, he decided to double-check the figures.

To his surprise, the graduate was correct. The mistake was substantial and could have cost the client Rs 30 Lakh in losses, potentially exposing the firm to legal action.

Mr Agarwal immediately sent a corrected report alongside an apology. Impressed by the honesty and quick action, the client extended their contract for an upcoming project and requested that the same team handle their account.

When Mr Agarwal thanked the new recruit, the employee admitted that he had been fired from a previous internship for being too straightforward after pointing out a similar issue. Mr Agarwal reassured him that smart, analytical workers would be supported rather than punished.

Reflecting on the experience, Mr Agarwal urged companies to stop treating new graduates as liabilities, noting that freshers are trained to question details and think rationally when given the freedom to speak up.