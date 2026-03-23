"Forwarded This To HR": Pepsi's Humorous Reply To X User's Internship Query Goes Viral

At a time when social media is shaping how young people connect with companies, a recent online exchange has shown how internships are being discussed in a very different way in 2026. A simple question on X quickly turned into a viral moment, mixing humour with a subtle message about professionalism.

The conversation began when a user on X, tagged Pepsi Uganda and asked how to get an internship at the company. Instead of providing a formal response, Pepsi's social media team chose to respond in a lighthearted manner.

The brand stated in its response that the administrator had forwarded the request to HR, and a full meeting was underway under the user's profile name to determine the next steps.

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Admin forwarded this to HR…

now there's a whole meeting about your profile name..Kati tukoze tutya? 🙂 https://t.co/3JDdrqXQ5K — Pepsi Uganda (@PepsiUganda) March 23, 2026

Social Media Reaction

This humorous response quickly went viral on social media, with many praising the brand's lighthearted yet apt approach. As people joined the conversation, the comment section became a forum for jokes, criticism, and differing opinions.

A large portion of the discussion focused on Gen Z and their unique ways of accessing professional opportunities. Pepsi also kept the conversation going by responding to some of the comments, maintaining a balance of humour and thoughtfulness.

One user commented, "I love this Pepsi admin,kudos."

Another user noted, "This admin deserves a raise."