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"Forwarded This To HR": Pepsi's Humorous Reply To X User's Internship Query Goes Viral

This humorous response quickly went viral on social media, with many praising the brand's lighthearted yet apt approach.

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"Forwarded This To HR": Pepsi's Humorous Reply To X User's Internship Query Goes Viral
The conversation began when a user on X, tagged Pepsi Uganda.
  • A user asked Pepsi Uganda on X about internship opportunities in 2026
  • Pepsi's social media team replied humorously, forwarding the request to HR
  • The response quickly went viral, blending humor with a message on professionalism
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At a time when social media is shaping how young people connect with companies, a recent online exchange has shown how internships are being discussed in a very different way in 2026. A simple question on X quickly turned into a viral moment, mixing humour with a subtle message about professionalism.

The conversation began when a user on X, tagged Pepsi Uganda and asked how to get an internship at the company. Instead of providing a formal response, Pepsi's social media team chose to respond in a lighthearted manner.

The brand stated in its response that the administrator had forwarded the request to HR, and a full meeting was underway under the user's profile name to determine the next steps.

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Social Media Reaction

This humorous response quickly went viral on social media, with many praising the brand's lighthearted yet apt approach. As people joined the conversation, the comment section became a forum for jokes, criticism, and differing opinions.

A large portion of the discussion focused on Gen Z and their unique ways of accessing professional opportunities. Pepsi also kept the conversation going by responding to some of the comments, maintaining a balance of humour and thoughtfulness.

One user commented, "I love this Pepsi admin,kudos."

Another user noted, "This admin deserves a raise."

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