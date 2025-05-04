Florida Man's Triple Betrayal: Three Wives, Three Counties, One Big Lie

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Florida man was arrested for bigamy involving three wives. Henry Betsey Jr. allegedly married women in three counties simultaneously. He used dating apps to target recently divorced women for relationships.

A Florida man has been arrested for having three wives in three different counties at the same time while keeping each one of them in the dark. According to ABC Action News, Henry Betsey Jr. is now facing felony bigamy charges after the women found out they were married to the same man, having been played.

Henry targeted recently divorced women on dating platforms like Bumble, Tinder and presented himself as a charming and attentive individual who was ready to settle down. “Looking for a beautiful woman who understands the ups and downs of life, is trustworthy and no games,” read Henry's dating app bio.

After meeting the woman for the first time, Henry escalated the relationship quickly and tied the knot within weeks. Post the wedding, Henry insisted on a joint bank account and revealed his true colours, often indulging in domestic violence.

Tonya Betsey was one of the first victims of Henry, having met him on Tinder in 2020. They got married at the Duval County Courthouse in November of the same year. Despite being married, Henry later met Brandi Betsey on the dating app Stir and married her in Manatee County on February 22, 2022.

Not long after, Henry connected with Michele Betsey through Match.com and married her in Hernando County on November 23, 2022, while still married to Ms Tonya and Ms Brandi.

'Investigation'

Ms Tonya was the first one to sense that something was off about her wedding to Henry and started looking for clues.

"I just started county by county, putting in his name. And that's when I came up with the marriage to Michele and the marriage to Brandi," Ms Tonya said.

"She [Tonya] found me and she messaged me, and I had no idea that she was actually still married to him," Ms Michele said, adding that she contacted authorities who began an investigation.

Following the probe, Henry was arrested in Seminole County last year after Tonya filed a police report and submitted evidence of his multiple marriages. He has since filed for divorce from Ms Tonya and is now seeking annulment for his marriages to Ms Michele and Ms Brandi.