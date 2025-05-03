US Man Endures Over 200 Snakebites To Create The Ultimate Antivenom From His Blood

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Scientists developed unique antivenom from Tim Friede's snake venom blood. Tim Friede injected himself with snake venom for nearly 18 years. Antibodies in his blood protect against bites from 19 venomous snakes.

Scientists have managed to develop an "unparalleled" antivenom from the blood of a US man who deliberately injected himself with snake venom for nearly two decades. For 18 years, starting in 2001, California-based Tim Friede got himself knowingly bitten by some of the most venomous snakes on the planet in hopes of finding a cure for all snake bites.

According to a report in CNN, antibodies found in Mr Friede's blood have now been shown to protect against fatal doses from a wide range of species in animal tests.

Immunologist Jacob Glanville first heard about Mr Friede through media reports in 2017 and decided that there was an opportunity to do something groundbreaking.

"We had this conversation. And I said, I know it's awkward, but I'm really interested in looking at some of your blood," said Mr Glanville. "And he [Tim Friede] said, 'Finally, I've been waiting for this call.'"

As the pair began working together, Mr Friede donated a 40-millilitre blood sample to Mr Glanville and his colleagues. Eight years later, Mr Glanville and Peter Kwong, Richard J. Stock, Professor of medical sciences at Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons have published details of the antivenom that can protect against the bites from 19 species of poisonous snakes.

Currently, antivenom is made by injecting small doses of snake venom into animals, such as horses. Once the immune system fights the venom and produces the antibodies, scientists harvest them to be used as antivenom. However, venom and antivenom have to be closely matched. For example, antivenom made from snakes in India may not be as effective against the same species in Thailand.

While the antivenom cocktail prepared using Mr Friede's blood has not been tested in humans yet, experts predict that the human origin of the antibodies would mean fewer side effects than antivenoms made the traditional way.

"Tim's antibodies are really quite extraordinary - he taught his immune system to get this very, very broad recognition," said Prof Kwong.

Notably, Mr Friede gave up on injecting himself with snake venom in 2018 after some close calls. He is now employed by Glanville's biotechnology company Centivax and contributing to the research.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), every year, venomous snake bites kill tens of thousands of people globally and permanently disable several hundred thousand more.