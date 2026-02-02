Flight Captain Makes Heartfelt Announcement For His Father, Wins Hearts

A flight experience turned into a special moment when the captain made a touching announcement about a rare family connection and decades of service to the nation. Passengers were left stunned, and the video of the event quickly captured hearts online.

In a video shared on X, the flight captain can be seen interacting with passengers. He introduced himself as Ranveer and explained why he was making the announcement.

He shared that he began his naval flying career from this very Dabolim airport 39 years ago.

The captain further explained that his own father, Admiral VS Shekhawat, former Chief of Naval Staff, was also on board the flight. His father's seven-decade-old classmate, Vice Admiral IC Rao, was also on the same flight. Highlighting the connection between different generations of naval service, the captain said that when he began his flying career, his father was a squadron commander and later became Chief of Naval Staff.

This touching moment was completely unplanned. The captain learned only a day before the flight that his father and his old colleague would be traveling on the same plane.

In a simple and touching gesture, he brought food for his father. At the end of the announcement, he informed the passengers that this gentleman, Admiral Shekhawat, was his father and that he himself was the captain of the aircraft.

The video was shared online, and users who watched it called it a "fortunate moment" where several generations of naval service personnel were gathered on the same aircraft. The clip quickly went viral, and viewers praised the captain's thoughtful and emotional gesture.

