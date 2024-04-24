Watch: Pilot Proposes To Flight Attendant On Poland Flight, Internet Reacts

The passengers in the plane cheered for the happy couple.

Flights can usually be quite boring. However, passengers on board a flight from Warsaw to Krakow in Poland were in for a special treat when their pilot proposed to his flight attendant girlfriend moments before take-off. A video of the heartwarming proposal has gone viral and is bringing a smile to many faces.

The company, LOT Polish Airlines, posted a video on its Facebook to share the same. It showed the moment that Captain Konrad Hanc popped the question and the woman came running and accepted his proposal.

On-board footage from Captain Hanc stepping out of the cockpit to introduce himself to passengers via the PA system. He became visibly emotional as he spoke about his love story before getting down on one knee. "On today's flight there is a very special person and I hope that she doesn't expect anything. Ladies and gentlemen, about one and a half years ago in this job I met the most wonderful person that completely changed my life," he said.

Mr Hanc continued on the PA system, holding a bouquet, "You are most precious to me. You are my greatest dream come true. This is why I have to ask you a favour, honey. Will you marry me?" he asked while getting down on one knee."

The flight attendant, Paula, then came running down the aisle and hugged the Captain. "I don't know if this is the right hand for this," she said smiling as he put a ring on her finger. The passengers in the plane cheered for the happy couple.

The airline wrote in the caption, "Engagement on board LOT! Captain Konrad proposed to Stewardess Paula during a flight to Kraków, the city where they first met. You won't see anything more touching today."

Since being shared, the post has amassed over two lakh views and 16,000 likes.

"Beautiful! Thank you LOT for sharing the beautiful stories of your employees," said a user.

"TOTALLYYYYY LOVE IN THE AIR," a person commented.

Another wrote, "Happiness, love and high flights!! What a great wedding proposal!"

"Safe travels, and enjoy your love and happiness in the years to come," remarked a user.

A Facebook user added, "Congratulations to the couple in love. I wish you happiness and only sunny days and high flights together"

"I love this! Sweet couple!" added another person.