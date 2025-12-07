UGC Invites Faculty Proposals To Develop Online Course On PM Gati Shakti

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a public notice inviting Expressions of Interest (EoI) from eligible faculty members for developing a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) titled "Introduction to PM Gati Shakti" for the SWAYAM platform. The last date to submit proposals is January 4, 2026.

According to the notification, the course will carry four credits-two for theoretical content and two for internship or practical components. The MOOC is intended for both undergraduate and postgraduate learners and must be designed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the National Credit Framework (NCrF), and UGC's guidelines for online learning.

Eligibility Criteria

Faculty members applying must meet the following conditions:

Hold a PhD and have a minimum of five years' teaching experience in a recognised higher education institution.

Submit a consent letter from their institution permitting them to offer the course on SWAYAM under the UGC's 2021 online learning regulations.

Belong to any university-central, state, private, or non-government-listed in the NIRF 2025 Top-100 in any category.

Course Structure And Scope

The proposed MOOC must include:

Two credits of theory, comprising video lectures, e-text, animations, and other Teaching Learning Materials (TLM) following SWAYAM guidelines.

Two credits of practical work, including industry training, internships, or case studies coordinated by the host institution.

Content must be developed around four thematic clusters:

Introduction to PM Gati Shakti, resources, platform overview, front-end and back-end structure.

Utility of PM Gati Shakti, case studies and field applications.

Cost Reduction in Logistics & Supply Chain Management, efficiency gains and cost outcomes.

Inter-Ministerial Coordination - integration across ministries under the Gati Shakti framework.

Weekly modules are required to carry e-texts, PPTs, videos, assignments, case studies, research references, discussion forum activities and a 1-2 minute weekly introduction and summary video. A 5-7 minute course introduction video is mandatory.

Each video module must include 25-30 minutes of structured audio-visual content, broken into 6-8-minute segments. Faculty on-screen presence cannot exceed 25% of total video duration.

The course must also include one live session each week, lasting at least 30 minutes.

Grant And Budget Allocation

UGC will provide financial support for course development as follows:

4-credit course (15 weeks): Rs 13,50,000

3-credit course (13 weeks): Rs 10,12,500

2-credit course (10 weeks): Rs 6,75,000

An additional Rs 1,50,000 is allotted for quality checks and certification. Disbursement of funds is subject to quality assurance and adherence to UGC and Ministry of Education (MoE) guidelines.

Compliance Requirements

Faculty coordinators must ensure:

Full compliance with SWAYAM Guidelines 2024 issued by the MoE.

Mandatory plagiarism checks and submission of reports to their institution and the UGC.

Submission of a consent letter from the host university approving development, delivery, assessment and certification of the course.

How To Apply

Eligible faculty members can submit their Expression of Interest through the UGC SWAYAM portal at swayam.inflibnet.ac.in on or before January 4, 2026.