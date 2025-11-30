Advertisement
Watch: Indian Man's Surprise Proposal At New York's Times Square Steals Hearts Online

The energetic performance at New York's Times Square left onlookers cheering and the partner pleasantly surprised.

An Indian man, Parth Maniar, surprised his partner with a Bollywood-style proposal at New York's Times Square, a video of which went viral on social media. The video shows the male squad's choreographed dance performance on Shah Rukh Khan's popular song Pretty Woman from the movie Kal Ho Naa Ho. The energetic performance left onlookers cheering and the partner pleasantly surprised.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted on Instagram, garnered more than 3 lakh views and thousands of comments. In the caption, Maniar wrote, "When the homies become dancers so you can become a fiance."

He also shared two more videos of performance on the Koi Mil Gaya song from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and another song, Wo Ladki Jo, from the movie Baadshah.

In one of the videos, he is seen kneeling on one knee, holding out a ring as he proposes to his partner.

As a reaction to the videos, the woman, named Shreya, posted the video with the caption, "When her girls dance with me, I know I didn't just find a girl…I found a whole squad, a whole home. Had to bring our sisters into the surprise too…and her reaction was next level"

Social media reaction

The comment section was filled with sweet reactions, with one user saying, "I was here when this happened. We watched your full proposal. Congratulations".

"Super super excited for you guys," said another user.

"This is so so romantic," a third user wrote.

His friends also commented, with one saying, "Still can't believe we pulled off a full on Times Square flash mob… Anything for the prettiest couple!!"

Another write, "So glad I got a chance to be a part of this!!! Thankssss. 

