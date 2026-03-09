First-Time Father's Nervous Reaction To Holding Newborn Melts Internet, Video Hits 207 Million Views

A heartwarming video of a first-time father's nervous and emotional reaction to holding his newborn has captivated millions after being shared by Dr. Suganya Saravanakumar on Instagram. The clip, filmed at Sugan Multispecialty Hospital in Chennai, shows the doctor gently guiding the trembling father as he experiences a mix of awe, fear, and joy. In the video, the father's hands are visibly shaking as he prepares to touch the infant. He appears stiff and unsure, prompting the doctor to calmly coach him on how to position his hands safely.

"The strongest person has trembling hands to hold the tiny joy. Moments are lived. Memories are cherished every day, every minute, every second; the new joy joins the family," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Shared on March 7, the video has already garnered over 207 million views and 9.9 million likes on Instagram. Netizens have praised the doctor's patience and the father's raw, authentic vulnerability, with many commenting that it perfectly captures the "real father's fear" of holding something so precious and fragile.

One user wrote, "The weight on his shoulders, he felt like lifting a whole world." Another commented, "The purest form of love, fear of hurting unknowingly, to stay away to keep it protected."

A third said, "He must have lifted so much weight in the gym, but he is scared of holding his baby." Think how sensitive and caring a man can be when he loves someone.

"Those whose first baby is a girl can truly understand this feeling," a fourth stated, while a fifth appreciated the doctor saying, "Such a beautiful moment." I love the way you comfort him."

"The way he was getting scared to hold the baby for the first time and then held his breath while carrying the baby very carefully so that the baby doesn't wake up. Best moment ever," added a sixth.

