Dalit Techie In Tamil Nadu Killed By Lover's Brother Who Opposed Inter-Caste Relationship

A 23-year-old Dalit techie from Chennai was allegedly murdered by his girlfriend's brother in Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu, today. The victim, Kavin Selvaganesh, was reportedly targeted for being in an inter-caste relationship with a woman from a different community.

The accused, identified as Surjith Selvaganesh, is the son of a police officer couple. According to police sources, Surjith was opposed to his sister's relationship with Kavin and allegedly lured him on the pretext of a conversation before killing him.

Kavin had travelled to Tirunelveli to visit his ailing grandfather, who was undergoing treatment at a Siddha centre, where his girlfriend also worked as a doctor. CCTV footage accessed by the police reportedly shows Surjith taking Kavin on his motorbike from outside the centre, moments before allegedly killing him.

Police have filed a case of murder and have invoked provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, given the caste angle involved.

The police have also registered a case against Surjith's parents, both of whom are serving police officers, amid allegations of complicity or shielding. The main accused has surrendered.

A police officer told NDTV, "Surjith says he didn't approve the relationship and despite his warning, Kavin was in touch with her. Further investigation is underway".

Tensions flared in the area after the incident. Locals and Kavin's relatives blocked the main road, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and his parents. Protesters accused the police of inaction and bias, given the suspect's influential background.

The police have assured that the cop couple will be arrested within 24 hours. However, Kavin's grieving family is yet to receive his body, further escalating the emotional and social fallout.