Germany 'No Longer Always Win' - Gary Lineker Tweaks Quote

Gary Lineker had to modify his famous quote about the Germans always winning for a second time after Joachim Loew's holders crashed out of the World Cup on Wednesday.
The former England striker once famously said: "Football is a simple game -- 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win."
On Saturday Lineker sent out a revised version following Toni Kroos's dramatic late goal against Sweden, which kept Germany's World Cup hopes alive
"Football is a simple game, 22 men chase the ball for 82 minutes and the Germans get a player sent off so 21 men chase the ball for 13 minutes and at the end the Germans somehow... win."
Lineker was moved to make a second tweak to his saying after South Korean's stunning 2-0 win in Kazan left the four-time world champions humiliated and heading home as Group F's bottom team.
He wrote on Twitter: "Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans no longer always win. Previous version is confined to history."
