'Fascinating Archive': Man Shares How His Grandmother Kept Record Of Every Book She Read

A man recently shared how his grandmother kept a written record of every book she ever read since she was 14 years old. Taking to Twitter, user Ben Myers, who according to his bio is a professor at Alphacrucis University College, shared a picture of the list of books his grandmother printed on a typewriter.

In the caption, Mr Myers wrote, "My 94-year-old grandmother has kept a list of every book she ever read since she was 14 years old. Amazing archive of one person's mind over nearly a century."

My 94-year-old grandmother has kept a list of every book she ever read since she was 14 years old. Amazing archive of one person's mind over nearly a century pic.twitter.com/Cu9znTgkJO — Ben Myers (@_BenMyers_) March 20, 2023

In a following tweet, Mr Myers shared a few more pictures of his grandmother's old record. "Thanks for all the interest in my grandmother's reading! Here are a few more pages from this early period when she was a refugee in Germany, followed by her migration to Australia," he tweeted.

Thanks for all the interest in my grandmother's reading! Here are a few more pages from this early period when she was a refugee in Germany, followed by her migration to Australia pic.twitter.com/IKOOcevgmA — Ben Myers (@_BenMyers_) March 21, 2023

In a separate post, the professor said that the total number of books listed in the record is 1658, which is nearly one per fortnight over 80 years. "Not bad for a person who never had the opportunity to finish school. In a different world she would have studied philosophy at university," he added on Twitter.

Mr Myers shared the images just a few hours back and since then his post has accumulated over 195,000 views and more than 5,600 likes. Netizens were simply left awestruck. While some called the record "an amazing treasure trove," others called it "wonderful".

"My grandmother did the same thing in a spiral notebook. I was never determined enough to find the total, though. Looking back, I wish I would have spent more time going through the list," commented one user. "This is one of the coolest things I've ever seen!" said another.

A third user wrote, "That is incredible. Never give this up. I've got a long way to go then". "This is brilliant. What a record to have. My mother loved books too. I've got 350 hardback first editions to deal with. Wish I had such a list," expressed fourth.

"This is absolutely incredible! What a fascinating archive - she's clearly a phenomenal woman!" added fifth.