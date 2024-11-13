'Worked Overtime': Gen Z Employee's Excuse For Coming Late The Next Day

The post has received more than 1.4 million views so far.(representational)

Ever felt like you deserve the morning off after pulling a late night at the office? For a young employee, it seemed like a reasonable call and he decided to act on it, though his boss wasn't exactly thrilled.

Sharing a screenshot of their conversation on X (formerly Twitter), Ayushi Doshi, an advocate, said, “I can't believe my junior sent me this. Today's kids are something else. He stayed late, so now he's going to show up late to the office to "make up" for it. What a move! I am speechless.”

The employee's message read, “Hii Sir & Ma'am I will be coming tomorrow at 11.30 am because I am currently leaving the office at 8.30 pm.”

People, on the social media platform, have backed the ‘Gen Z' employee and applauded his confidence.

A user said, “Maybe he's trying to make sure he's as productive as possible without burning out. Younger employees sometimes bring a refreshing perspective on how to maintain efficiency without compromising their well-being!”

Taking a firm stand against traditional office norms, another added, “Our profession has made this toxic exploitation the norm and widely accepted. However, there is nothing wrong with what your junior is expecting. You pay him for the hours he puts in, not for the draft. If his hours don't qualify as good enough, then YOU hired the wrong junior.”

“Why the heck did you let him/her work till 8:30 pm, grandma?” asked a person.

A few praised the employee's confidence.

The post has received more than 1.4 million views so far.