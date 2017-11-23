Expect E-Challan, Tweets Mumbai Police To Varun Dhawan For This Selfie

Within minutes, the actor apologised for his actions

Written by | Updated: November 23, 2017 12:34 IST
Here's why the Mumbai Police scolded Varun Dhawan on Twitter.

Where everything fails, you can be sure that public embarrassment will work. Maybe that's why the Mumbai Police called out actor Varun Dhawan on Twitter for flouting traffic rules by taking a selfie with a fan. About half an hour ago, Mumbai Police shared a picture on Twitter which shows Varun Dhawan leaning out of his car to click a selfie with a fan sitting in the autorickshaw next to him. He does not appear to be wearing a seat belt in the photo. Accompanying the picture was a sternly-worded warning for the Judwaa 2 star.

'We expected better from a responsible Mumbaikar and youth icon like you,' wrote Mumbai Police, also adding that the actor should expect an 'e-challan' or a fine soon.
 
Their tweet has already been retweeted over 2,000 times. About 15 minutes ago, Varun Dhawan also responded to the tweet with an apology
 
Meanwhile, here is how people of Twitter reacted to Mumbai Police's stern tweet:
 
A few dug up other pictures and demanded a fine for all of them
 
Others had novel ideas for punishment
 

