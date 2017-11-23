Expect E-Challan, Tweets Mumbai Police To Varun Dhawan For This Selfie

'We expected better from a responsible Mumbaikar and youth icon like you,' wrote Mumbai Police, also adding that the actor should expect an 'e-challan' or a fine soon.
.@Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life,ur admirer's & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher pic.twitter.com/YmdytxspGY- Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 23, 2017
Their tweet has already been retweeted over 2,000 times. About 15 minutes ago, Varun Dhawan also responded to the tweet with an apology
My apologies Our cars weren't moving since we were at a traffic signal and I didn't want to hurt the sentiment of a fan but next time I'll keep safety in mind and won't encourage this. https://t.co/MEJk56EksG- Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 23, 2017
Meanwhile, here is how people of Twitter reacted to Mumbai Police's stern tweet:
Wow.. kudos to @MumbaiPolice .. setting the example.. law is equal for all.... only one word - Respect !- Brajesh Thakur (@brajeshthakur) November 23, 2017
hahahahah...- (@dimaagkoshot) November 23, 2017
A few dug up other pictures and demanded a fine for all of them
well done Mumbai Police... inko bhi e-challan bhejo bina helmet ke liye pic.twitter.com/TTw4tp3u4Y- Secret Santa (@Secret_Saanta) November 23, 2017
Others had novel ideas for punishment
Next time show him Main Tera Hero on the loop.- Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) November 23, 2017
