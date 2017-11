Expect E-Challan, Tweets Mumbai Police To Varun Dhawan For This Selfie

.@Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life,ur admirer's & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher pic.twitter.com/YmdytxspGY - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 23, 2017

My apologies Our cars weren't moving since we were at a traffic signal and I didn't want to hurt the sentiment of a fan but next time I'll keep safety in mind and won't encourage this. https://t.co/MEJk56EksG - Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 23, 2017

Wow.. kudos to @MumbaiPolice .. setting the example.. law is equal for all.... only one word - Respect ! - Brajesh Thakur (@brajeshthakur) November 23, 2017

well done Mumbai Police... inko bhi e-challan bhejo bina helmet ke liye pic.twitter.com/TTw4tp3u4Y - Secret Santa (@Secret_Saanta) November 23, 2017

Next time show him Main Tera Hero on the loop. - Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) November 23, 2017

Where everything fails, you can be sure that public embarrassment will work. Maybe that's why the Mumbai Police called out actor Varun Dhawan on Twitter for flouting traffic rules by taking a selfie with a fan. About half an hour ago, Mumbai Police shared a picture on Twitter which shows Varun Dhawan leaning out of his car to click a selfie with a fan sitting in the autorickshaw next to him. He does not appear to be wearing a seat belt in the photo. Accompanying the picture was a sternly-worded warning for the Judwaa 2 star.'We expected better from a responsible Mumbaikar and youth icon like you,' wrote Mumbai Police, also adding that the actor should expect an 'e-challan' or a fine soon.Their tweet has already been retweeted over 2,000 times. About 15 minutes ago, Varun Dhawan also responded to the tweet with an apologyMeanwhile, here is how people of Twitter reacted to Mumbai Police's stern tweet:A few dug up other pictures and demanded a fine for all of themOthers had novel ideas for punishmentClick for more trending news