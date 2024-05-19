Employee Says Boss Treated Him Like 'Pest' After Requesting Time Off Due To Injury

The post has received more than 2,900 upvotes.

Although work provides financial stability, it can also be a significant source of stress for many. Social media - in particular, Reddit - has become a hub for people sharing their grievances with the workplace. Recently, an employee shared how his boss treated him like a "pest" after he asked for time off due to an injury. This conversation between the employee and his boss left social media users shocked and prompted many to share similar incidents. In his post, the employee said that he requested some time off due to a torn ligament. However, his supervisor replied by saying that he making it really hard to get the "general jobs" done.

"So background, I work maintenance for a couple of big private schools, my manager is 70 and can't do shhhiiiiit, I'm full time, we hired another guy to work three days Nd he immediately cut down to one day, that guy only does projects, no general maintenance, so we hired another casual too, that was two weeks ago and he has called in sick everyday. So I basically by myself hold it together, I rolled my ankle today at work and can't walk without a nasty limp, instead of acknowledging how valuable I am, I get treated like a pest for being injured," the Reddit user wrote while sharing a screenshot of the text conversation between him and his boss.

According to the screenshot, the employee requested his supervisor for time off due to a torn ligament. "Have been trying to call but can't get through, just left the dr, he wants me off my feet til Tuesday based off a torn ligament in my left foot, I can come by in the morning and drop the certificate in the morning and fill out whatever paperwork needed," the employee texted to his boss.

To this, the manager replied: "I've been in a planning meeting. You're making it really hard to get general jobs done. I'm tied up Thursday with WHS tours and meeting."

The post was shared just a few days back and since it has received more than 2,900 upvotes. It also prompted several reactions from users.

"Oh no, how dare you get injured! Won't somebody please think of the shareholders?" sarcastically wrote one user. "I wouldn't even physically bring the note in; I would mail it in (you're not supposed to be up and around, a reasonable enough excuse), and they'll get it when they get it," commented another.

"Even that isn't enough here. A doctor's request is more important than a boss's request. If the doctor says that the person needs to be off their feet, then the hourly doesn't matter. I would rather have an intact foot 20 years down the line than another few dollars today," shared another.

"All the stuff about the recent new hires and them calling out sick has nothing to do with you and everything to do with the company and their hiring practices. Your manager is garbage, but they're also 70, so hopefully they'll be leaving soon," expressed a fourth user.