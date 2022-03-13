'Broken Up, Again': Grimes Gives Update On Relationship With Elon Musk

Elon Musk and Grimes recently welcomed their second child via surrogacy.

On Thursday, pop musician Claire “Grimes” Boucher tweeted that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and she have broken up, again. The news comes after the Oblivion singer had announced their second child together. She pointed to a Vanity Fair cover story and wrote on Twitter, “Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article, but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now.”

In a subsequent tweet, explaining “The Mission”, she wrote it was “sustainable energy, making humanity a multiplanetary species and the preservation of consciousness”.

The Vanity Fair cover story had announced 33-year-old Grimes' and Mr Musk's second child, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. She is nicknamed Y and was welcomed via a surrogate. In May 2020, the couple had also welcomed a son named X Æ A-Xii.

A tweet from Mr Musk on March 7 has resurfaced after fans pointed out that it had earlier sounded cryptic. After Grimes' tweet, the old tweet does make sense.

Grimes had revealed that Mr Musk and she had welcomed their daughter through surrogacy in December. They had reportedly started dating since 2018. They made their relationship official by appearing together at that year's Met Gala.

In what could be a new development, Page Six revealed a few days ago that the pop musician was seeing infamous government whistleblower Chelsea Manning after her after her relationship with Mr Musk ended for the second time.

Last year, back in September, Mr Musk had announced that he and Grimes were “semi-separated” after three years together. He had then told Page Six, “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.”