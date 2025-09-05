Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025: Quotes, Messages, Wishes To Share With Family And Friends

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid, is a significant Islamic celebration that commemorates the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad. This year, the festivities started on Thursday (Sept 4) and will conclude on Friday (Sept 5). The day holds deep spiritual importance for Muslims worldwide, as they honour the life and teachings of the Prophet, who passed away on the same date.

Falling on the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi serves as a time for reflection on the Prophet's guidance on compassion, justice, and kindness. Prophet Muhammad, born in Mecca around 570 CE, is revered for his messages of love and equality, which continue to inspire millions today.

Make this Eid even more meaningful by sharing heartfelt wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, and more with your family, friends and relatives:

Eid-e-Milad 2025, Quotes, Messages And Status For Friends And Family:

On this prosperous day, may the teachings of Prophet Muhammad bring love, light and joy to your family.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi mubarak! May you and your close ones be blessed with peace, happiness and love.

Happy Eid! Celebrate the Prophet's teachings with kindness, humility, and love.

May the blessings of Prophet Muhammad bring peace and prosperity to your life.

Wishing you a joyous Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi filled with peace and affection.

May the Prophet's wisdom guide you toward happiness and success.

I wish you a very happy and peaceful Eid-e-Milad. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and sins, and ease the suffering of all people around the globe.

May your plate of life always be full of sweet sewaiyan topped with the nuts of happiness. May you have a happy Eid.

On the joyful day of Eid-e-Milad, may Allah fill your life with happiness, peace, and prosperity. May Allah fill your heart with love, your soul with spirituality, and your mind with wisdom. Eid Mubarak!

May the light of the Prophet's teachings illuminate your path toward kindness and fulfilment.

May your prayers on this blessed day be fulfilled with peace and prosperity.

Wishing you a Blessed Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. May Allah's blessings and peace be upon the Prophet Muhammad. May this Mawlid bring guidance and barakah to you and your family.

May the Prophet's life inspire you to lead with kindness and empathy.

Wishing you a serene and reflective Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, filled with moments of gratitude.

On this sacred day, let us remember the values of love, patience, and humility taught by the Prophet.

The list of Gazetted holidays states that Eid-e-Milad will be observed on September 5. On this day, government and private schools and offices will remain closed. It is important to note that Sunnis observe it on the 12th of Rabi al-awwal while Shi'as mark it on the 17th day of the month.