Eid Milad-Un Nabi 2023: When And Why Is The Festival Celebrated

Eid Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. The day is observed by remembering Prophet Muhammad's teachings and offering special prayers. Muslims also prepare sweet delicacies and decorate their houses to mark the day. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi is also known as Eid-e-Milad, Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif, Nabi Day or Mawlid, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi.

Date

Every year the date of the festival changes as per the Muslim calendar called the Hijri calendar, which is based on the moon. Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated on different days by the Shia and the Sunni sects.

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi is marked on the 12th day of Rabi' ul-awwal, which is the third month in the Islamic calendar.

This year, the celebrations of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi will begin on the evening of September 27 and will end on the evening of September 28. Whereas the Shia scholars will celebrate the day on the 17th day of Rabi' ul-awwal.

History

The birthday of Prophet Muhammad is considered extremely auspicious amongst the Muslim community.

It is believed that he was born on the 12th day of the third month of the Islamic calendar in the year 570 AD.

The origin of the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi can be traced back to the early days of Islam, when Muslims used to gather and read verses, in honour of Prophet Muhammad.

Significance

The festival serves as an opportunity for Muslims across the globe to honour Prophet Muhammad's life and what he stood for. It is believed that his teachings influenced many who gave messages on peace and unity and urged his followers to practise selflessness and forgiveness. Prophet Muhammad was always kind and respectful to other people.