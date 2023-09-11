September-October Long Weekend: How You Can Get 5-Day Off In One Stretch

September long weekend: It is a chance to plan for a getaway trip. (Representational Pic)

The month of September has several bank holidays due to major festivals being celebrated across India. These include Krishna Janmashtami, Krishna Ashtami, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Indrajatra and much more. These festivals gave people a chance to celebrate long weekends, which coincided with the G20 summit. Now, another long weekend is coming but that will also include the beginning of October. This will coincide with the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which is celebrated as the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam.

Eid will be celebrated on September 28 (as per the holiday listed in the Gregorian calendar). September 29 is a working day, but if an office-goer takes a holiday that day, September 30 is a Saturday and October 1 a Sunday. The next day, October 2, will be celebrated as the Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

This will allow working professionals plan a five-day vacation.

Before this, you will also get a chance to plan a vacation during the weekend before Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival will be celebrated on September 19 and weekend is on September 16 and 17.

So, by taking leave on September 18, you can go on a short trip.

In October too, one can plan a three-day weekend short trip. Dussehra will fall on October 24. Taking off on October 23, a Monday, can provide you with four days to plan an outing.