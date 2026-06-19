Earns Rs 40 LPA, Still Feels Poor: Viral Post Sparks Debate On 'Rich' Techies

A viral social media post has sparked a fierce debate about salary expectations and the cost of living after an engineer confessed to feeling poor despite earning Rs 40 Lakhs per annum a year. The online discussion began when a user on the platform X shared a private message exchange with a former classmate from a prestigious National Institute of Technology (NIT). In the messages, the IT professional expressed deep frustration with his financial situation, despite earning a salary that places him well within the top tier of earners in the country.

During the conversation, the engineer revealed that his salary had remained stagnant for two years. He blamed this on changing jobs too frequently, which he claims halted his pay progression.

When his friend tried to reassure him that his income was still very good, the engineer pointed out that many of his colleagues were earning much more. He stated that less capable peers had managed to secure salaries of around Rs 70 Lakh per annum a year.

"I still feel poor, mate," the engineer wrote in the messages. "We cannot even afford to buy a house."

Many young professionals find themselves trapped in a cycle of comparison, where immense peer pressure and the skyrocketing cost of urban housing make even luxury salaries feel inadequate.

The viral exchange on the issue has divided opinion online. While some empathised with the challenge of buying a home, others criticised tech professionals as being disconnected from the broader economic reality of the country.

One user remarked that while owning a house may seem out of reach, a flat is still affordable, while another bluntly said high earners should "stop complaining" as they already fall within India's top 1%.

A third pointed out that most Indians cannot even dream of earning above Rs 40 lakh annually in an economy with a per capita income of around Rs 2 lakh.

Meanwhile, another user shared that even with a household income of Rs 1.3 crore, high taxes, limited in-hand salary, and rising expenses continue to make finances feel stretched, especially in cases where compensation includes stock components that do not always translate into real income.