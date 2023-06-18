'Dumpster Dunks' To 'Foot Fungus', Internet Mocks Nike For $180 Recyclable Sneakers

The shoe is made from recycled yarn and is meant to be "easily disassembled".

Nike is being mocked online for its ISPA Mindbody sneakers, which feature a worn-in aesthetic. The $180 (approximately Rs 14,750) mud-coloured trainer, which is also available in neon green, was launched earlier this year. According to the official website, the shoe is made from recycled yarn and is meant to be "easily disassembled".

The company defines the footwear as "the new definition of R&R (rest and recreation)". However, sneakerheads on social media compared the pair of shoes to something "picked out of a landfill". Some users even called the footwear "dumpster dunks", "Nike Air Scraps", "Foot Fungus" and "Homeless 1s". Others compared the shoes to the "lungs of a pack-a-day smoker".

On social media, users criticised Nike for the costly footwear. However, as per New York Post, some applauded the brand for its design. "One of the most comfortable shoes I own definitely would recommend," one user wrote, rating the product as "very durable" with five stars.

"Love them. Wear anywhere," another agreed. "Don't walk on wet ground with these. Feet and socks will get wet. Has small holes for ventilation in sole," said another.

According to Nike, the ISPA trainers are lightweight and airy. They provide "a sanctuary you won't want to step away from," the website states. The company also said a "key feature to this concept is designing with product end of life in mind," meaning that the shoe can easily be disassembled.

"No glue necessary-just a single cording system that holds it all together. When you're done with your shoes, there's no need to take them apart or throw them away. Simply drop 'em off at a participating Nike store and they'll be given a new life through donation or recycling," Nike said.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Nike is being mocked for its sneakers. Earlier this year, the brand collaborated with Tiffany & Co. and launched all-black suede Nike shoes, featuring a Tiffany-blue swoosh and a silver heel plate. They also revealed the limited-edition collection not only comes with the shoes but also a sterling silver shoe horn, a whistle and a shoe brush with black bristles.

However, it was the brush that left internet users scratching their heads. While some users wrote that having a silver "toothbrush" was an unnecessary thing, others pointed out that it was simply a waste of money.