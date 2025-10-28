From Rejection To CEO: Indian Founder's Inspiring Journey To Success Goes Viral

Facing rejection and disappointment can be demotivating, but for one young man, it became a turning point. He didn't get into IIT and struggled to find a job. But instead of giving up, he used these setbacks as fuel to drive his success.

Kartikey Singh, founder of Flutter Your Way, recently shared his story on X. He mentioned how despite continuous placement failures, he never lost courage and eventually formed his own agency.

According to the post, at the age of 16, Singh's dream was to get admission in IIT, which was not fulfilled. At the age of 20, he looked for a job, but was disappointed there too.

At 16, all I wanted was IIT.

Didn't happen.



At 20, all I wanted was a job offer.

That didn't happen either.



Microsoft said no.

Autodesk said no.

Everyone said no.



Lying on my hostel bed, watching my friends celebrate placements while I refreshed job portals for the 100th time.… — kartikey singh (@askwhykartik) October 26, 2025

Kartikey wrote, "Microsoft said no, Autodesk said no, everyone said no."

In his post he mentioned, "Lying on my hostel bed, watching my friends celebrate placements while I refreshed job portals for the 100th time."

Meanwhile, one night on Instagram, he saw a freelancer, an ordinary person who was earning a steady income by working online. Out of curiosity he talked to him, and that conversation proved to be the turning point of his life.

Singh started posting on social media daily, but got no response, no likes, no messages, nothing. About six weeks later he got a message, "Can you help me with this?" This was his first project, for which he got Rs 3,000.

After that initial project his work gradually increased. Clients started coming in, projects and rates increased, and eventually they built a small team. Today he runs an agency of five people, with a monthly income of around Rs 6 lakh.

"If I can do it without any connections to a tier-3 college, you can too," he wrote at the end of the post.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users are praising the efforts made by Kartikey and congratulated him for his success.

One user commented, "I was the same, all I wanted was IIT - didn't happen But I did get placed with a hefty starting package."

Another user noted, "This is the kind of story that gives hope to everyone stuck in that 'nothing's working' phase."

"The hardest part isn't the rejection itself but watching parallel timelines where your friends are already winning. that hostel bed phase hits different when you're refreshing portals alone," added a third user.