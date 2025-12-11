"Your Time Has Zero Value": Woman Slams India's Delays, Compares With Japan

A social media post contrasting everyday delays in India with punctuality in Japan has gone viral, sparking widespread debate online. The woman who shared the post pointed out that in India, a train running 15 minutes late is often not regarded as a delay, whereas in Japan, even a 10-second delay can prompt official apologies from rail staff.

She also highlighted chronic traffic congestion in India, citing frequent rallies, protests and roadblocks that lengthen daily commutes. By comparison, a 10-kilometre drive in Japan can take as little as 12 minutes, underscoring cultural differences around time management. The post further noted that about 25 per cent of flights in India face delays, emphasising persistent operational challenges in air travel.

Dear Indian, your time has ZERO value.



- If a train runs 15 minutes late, it is not even considered a delay. In Japan, even a 10-second delay comes with an apology.

- On the roads, there is traffic everywhere. Rallies, protests, and strikes all cause massive jams. In Japan, a 10… — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) December 10, 2025

The contrast with Japan reflects a broader cultural focus on punctuality. In Japan, train services such as the high-speed Shinkansen are known for their precision, with average delays measured in seconds and operators sometimes issue public apologies even for minimal lateness.

The viral post has resonated with many users, leading to discussions about infrastructure, civic discipline and the value placed on time in India. Supporters say improving punctuality and reducing delays could enhance productivity and quality of life across the country.

"India runs on vibes and jugaad, not time," one user commented. Another noted that delays have become so normal in India that people have stopped questioning them, stressing that time should be respected-whether it's for trains, roads, or flights.

A third user added, "Rules are meant for the entire society, not just a few. When the majority of Indians follow a 'chalta hai' mindset, it's difficult to expect the government or corporates to strictly uphold standards." They concluded with a call for individual responsibility: "We need to be the change we want to see in society."