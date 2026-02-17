"Dose Of Their Own Medicine": Mountain Residents Force Haryanvi Bikers To Listen To Their Loud Silencers

A video has gone viral on X, showing local mountain residents, known as Pahadis, confronting a group of bikers. Notably, the bikers who were from Haryana were riding through mountain passes using illegal exhausts that produced explosive, firecracker-like sounds. Apart from the noise nuisance, locals expressed frustration that such reckless riding on narrow, winding mountain paths significantly increased the risk of accidents.

Frustrated by the noise and potential safety risks on narrow roads, locals caught the riders and forced them to sit near their own bikes while the engines were revved. This was intended to give the bikers a "taste of their own medicine" by making them endure the deafening roar up close.

Social Media Reaction

The video has fueled a broader debate on tourist behaviour and etiquette in sensitive ecological zones like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

One user wrote, "Individuals who rely on excessive engine noise to command attention often exhibit a profound identity crisis, using external volume to compensate for an internal lack of presence. Basically losers and no other achievement."

Another commented, "Mountains are meant for peace, not sound checks." Fine them legally, but there's no need to make it about where someone's from."

A third said, "This is the only way civic sense in India can be brought back. Concerned citizens unite and stop the stupidity," while a fourth added, "Absolutely! This is the right way to teach these troublemakers a lesson. The locals showed both brains and courage."

A fifth stated, "That's an offence on so many levels; not only does it cause noise pollution, it also pollutes the air AND ruins the engine."

Police Action

Meanwhile, regional authorities like the Himachal Pradesh Police have recently announced state-wide crackdowns on such illegal modifications under the Motor Vehicles Act. The police have said that unauthorised alterations adversely affect vehicle stability, braking systems, and overall road safety. Police in these regions have intensified enforcement, with recent actions including: