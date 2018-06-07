In The List Of Most Sound Polluted Cities, Hyderabad Ranks Third The sound levels in the city have risen sharply over the years in Hyderabad.

Share EMAIL PRINT Experts say that deafening levels of horns have hazardous effects on people's health. Hyderabad: Telangana's Hyderabad ranks number 3 in the list of sound polluted metropolitan cities, reports news agency ANI. The 'city of Nawabs' was earlier listed among top 10 most air polluted metropolitan cities.



Owing to increasing numbers of cars, unnecessary and endless honking, a buzzing nightlife and booming commerce, the sound levels in the city have risen sharply over the years.



The Pollution Control Board has real time noise monitoring stations at different places in the city, which suggests that noise pollution is exceeding the permissible levels in various parts of the city.



Traffic Department, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Anil Kumar told ANI that measures are being taken to check the noise pollution in the city. Many large scale campaigns gave been planned for the city.



"We are also going to take action against those who will remove their silencers from the vehicle," he added.



Experts say that deafening levels of horns have hazardous effects on the health of people and can damage hearing. Proper infrastructure of roads, educating people and enforcing strict rules can help prevent noise pollution.



Telangana's Hyderabad ranks number 3 in the list of sound polluted metropolitan cities, reports news agency ANI. The 'city of Nawabs' was earlier listed among top 10 most air polluted metropolitan cities.Owing to increasing numbers of cars, unnecessary and endless honking, a buzzing nightlife and booming commerce, the sound levels in the city have risen sharply over the years.The Pollution Control Board has real time noise monitoring stations at different places in the city, which suggests that noise pollution is exceeding the permissible levels in various parts of the city.Traffic Department, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Anil Kumar told ANI that measures are being taken to check the noise pollution in the city. Many large scale campaigns gave been planned for the city. "We are also going to take action against those who will remove their silencers from the vehicle," he added.Experts say that deafening levels of horns have hazardous effects on the health of people and can damage hearing. Proper infrastructure of roads, educating people and enforcing strict rules can help prevent noise pollution. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter