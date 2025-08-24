Hyderabad Doctor Says Even 2,500-4,000 Steps A Day Can Protect Your Heart: "Better Than Being Sedentary"

The traditional 10,000-steps-a-day target has long been a fitness benchmark, but medical specialists now emphasise that walking quality is just as crucial as quantity. Even fewer steps can be beneficial if done correctly. Experts recommend gradually increasing step count and maintaining a brisk pace, which can bring significant health benefits, especially for those with high blood pressure.

In a post on X, Hyderabad-based neurologist Dr. Sudhir Kumar noted that missing the 10,000-step mark shouldn't be discouraging. Citing the UK Biobank study, he highlighted that every additional 1,000 steps daily can significantly lower heart disease risks and related conditions. The data showed significant health benefits with each 1,000-step increase, including a 17% reduction in major cardiovascular events, 22% lower risk of heart failure, 9% fewer heart attacks, and 24% fewer strokes.

Additionally, walking briskly during the most energetic 30-minute period of the day protected against heart disease, regardless of total step count, suggesting short bursts of faster-paced walking offer unique benefits.

Here's the post:

✅Even if your daily step count is below the commonly suggested benchmark of 10,000 steps, every additional 1,000 steps counts, especially for people with high blood pressure.

✅Walking more and walking faster are linked to significant decreases in heart failure, stroke, heart…

The study suggests that while 10,000 steps is a useful benchmark, even much lower daily step counts can significantly reduce illness risk compared to a sedentary lifestyle. As few as 2,500 to 4,000 steps per day are associated with lower mortality and fewer cardiovascular complications.

For individuals with hypertension, even small increases in daily step count can be beneficial. Adding 1,000 extra steps per day can lead to measurable improvements in heart health, regardless of the starting point. Dr Kumar noted that walking is a highly accessible way to protect cardiovascular health, especially for the 1.3 billion adults worldwide living with hypertension.

Experts recommend starting gradually, adding 500-1,000 steps daily, and focusing on a brisk pace to build up step counts progressively and reduce health risks.