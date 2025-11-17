Doctor Reacts To Zomato CEO's Gravity-Ageing Post, Reveals "Best Longevity Intervention"

Deepinder Goyal, CEO of food delivery giant Zomato, recently sparked a debate on social media by linking gravity and ageing. Goyal's theory, which he described as a "wild hypothesis," suggests that gravity could be a contributing factor to the ageing process.

He had clarified that he was not sharing the theory as the CEO of Eternal, parent company of Zomato, Blinkit, and Hyperpure, but as a fellow human, who is "curious enough to follow a strange thread".

But Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, famous as The Liver Doc, has debunked the theory. He explained that ageing is a complex process influenced by multiple factors, including DNA damage, mitochondrial dysfunction, chronic inflammation, and metabolic wear and tear.

"He's definitely sharing this as the CEO of Eternal because they are planning to build some sort of "device" that exploits vague areas in science and medicine or some cranky "longevity intervention" which they want to claim negates the effect of gravity indirectly and sell it to gullible people who want to live forever," said Dr Kumar, who is .

"The best longevity intervention is to stop ordering from restaurants via Zomato and prepare healthy meals at home."

"If gravity were the main driver of lifespan, people at high altitude (slightly less gravity) or groups doing lots of inversion and "anti-gravity" routines would have dramatically lived longer, healthier lives, but they simply don't."

The “gravity theory of longevity” claims that if we lived in weaker gravity we'd age much more slowly. That sounds neat, but it doesn't survive contact with real data.



Social media reaction

"Yes you got it early. His post appear to be precursor to some business idea which they may be contemplating for gullibility testing next bunch of GenZ or GenAlpha," one user said while commenting on Dr Kumar's post.

"Funny thread on this vague area of longevity. Needs full trampling. One day someone will come out with sole to heart distance and return of blood!!" another user wrote.

"That's why high rise buildings have higher prices for top floors," a thir user wrote.