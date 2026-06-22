'Demotivated' Techie Says AI Use Taking Away Ability To Reason: 'Learning Has Hit Pause'

A techie has caught social media's attention after sharing that they were feeling completely 'demotivated and directionless', ever since artificial intelligence (AI) tools were introduced at work. In a now-viral social media post, the techie explained that AI tools had stripped the joy from coding by making every solution just a few prompts away, adding that their ability to learn new concepts had 'hit a pause'.

The techie said the company had given them access to Claude and Copilot recently, but even reviewing the code was now frowned upon.

"My work day is now just prompting and skimming the code AI generates and committing the code. Also, AI has changed expectations - so if I take some time to review the code and it adds to the project timeline, it is frowned upon. My learning has hit a pause because I am hardly doing anything," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

Highlighting that they wrote their first line of code in almost three weeks, the techie said they were blank for the majority of it and did not know what to do.

"I can already see AI taking away my ability to reason around the codebase," they said, adding: "Honestly, I feel demotivated and directionless at work. My boss keeps on telling us about how the rest of the teams are using AI and we need to pick up the pace. But no one is hitting pause and wondering if we are stacking up mountains of code which no one understands."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'So Relatable'

As the post gained traction, social media users shared similar experiences. highlighting that the joy of finding solutions to challenges by using brain and research skills was slowly disappearing.

"This is so relatable, I am now thinking of quitting IT as the work seems way too boring. We are just prompting nowadays, and if we review the code, the manager comes and says you are taking too much time working," said one user, while another added: "I'm a student starting my third year now, and I just feel so lost due to AI. It's depressing sometimes. I have no idea what the future holds."

A third commented: "Why do you think Al companies are giving away all those expensive tokens at a loss? Why do you think investors keep pouring money into them even though they're not profitable? Because they're playing the long game. They want everyone to become dependent on Al."

A fourth said: "So true. It's copying the entire ticket description and giving the Figma mock-ups to Claude and waiting for them to give the result. I believe a junior dev will now stay forever junior."