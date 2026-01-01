Delivery Executive's Emotional Reply After Customer Tips Him Rs 501 On New Year's Eve Viral

While most celebrated New Year's Eve with loved ones, gig workers remained on the move, fulfilling last-minute orders for groceries and essentials. One customer chose to honour this hustle by gifting a generous Rs 501 tip to Bittu, an EatClub delivery executive, making his holiday shift truly memorable.

In a now-viral social media post, the customer explained that they ordered food around 8:30 PM, knowing the order might be delivered late. When Bittu arrived 90 minutes later, he appeared tense as he still had to deliver the remaining 30 orders.

"I started thinking - Even on the last day of the year, while most people are off, here we have a young man delivering with a smile. Making sure everyone gets a good meal," the customer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"I asked him to breathe a minute, offered some water. He smiled & immediately proceeded for next delivery. I know most of the boys who deliver personally by name."

Afterwards, the customer went to the app, fetched Bittu's number and sent him Rs 501 via UPI as a token of love for his family and wished him a Happy New Year. Touched by the gesture, Bittu sent a message on WhatsApp, thanking the customer while adding that the money could help him with the fuel expenses.

“Very very, thank you so much, sir, mujhe petrol ke liye paisa ho gaya (this will help in paying for petrol),” Bittu replied.

“These riders are our heroes. They deserve everything because they make our lives easier. No job is small. Riders are an integral part of our daily lives,” the post added.

Check The Viral Post Here:

I ordered a simple meal tonight on EatClub at 8.34 PM. I knew it was New Years Night & orders will be packed.



The order came by 10 PM. The delivery boy Bittu was so tensed. He told me that he had another 30 pending orders. It is New Year night.



I started thinking - Even on the… pic.twitter.com/LW4ru2oCNK — Fundamental Investor ™ 🇮🇳 (@FI_InvestIndia) December 31, 2025

As the post went viral, social media users lauded the customer for extending kindness towards the delivery executive.

"Just how much a simple act of kindness (like giving them water and offering them extra tip ) can mean a lot for them," said one user, while another added: "This is beautiful. Respect to Bittu and countless others like him. Kindness always finds its way back."

A third commented: "Some protest for rights, some can't afford to stop working just to survive, both realities are true, and both deserve respect."