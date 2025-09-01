Delhi Woman's 'Thank You' To Man In Metro Turns Into A Creepy Encounter: 'I'll Think Twice...'

A routine metro ride took a creepy turn for a woman in Delhi when a man approached her. In a now-viral Reddit post titled, Why I'll think twice before saying thank you again, the 22-year-old college student chronicled the experience, which started with a simple 'thankyou' but soon turned into an unnerving experience for her.

The woman revealed that she was on the metro on her way back from college when a group of tall men entered the coach.

"One uncle in his late 30s/40s was standing just beside me. The guy in front of me had his back literally ALMOST touching my nose, he stepped back just so he and his friend could chat comfortably," the woman wrote in the r/delhi subreddit.

The woman said that although the men were inconsiderate, their behaviour was not creepy and that she had the situation under control.

"But the uncle behind me kept pushing the guy's back like he was "protecting" me, which honestly felt more unnecessary than helpful," the OP said, adding that she debated saying thank you to him.

"What if next time a girl actually needs help and he doesn't step in, thinking girls are ungrateful? So I said thank you and got off. Big mistake."

As she got off, the man started walking beside her and whipped out a bundle of ID cards of random girls, allegedly his students.

"He showed me his own card too but I didn't even look at it I was too scared. Then two girls came to ask him for directions, he brushed them off before I could even use that chance to, idk, jump in front of the next metro."

The man then posed a series of questions to her, asking where she lived and if she was a college student. However, the line was crossed when he asked for her number, stating that they would talk on the phone, akin to friends.

"I like watching crime patrol but starring in it, really, isn't my interest. I'm not saying asking for someone's number or social media is wrong, but a man in his 40s has no business doing that with a 22-year-old girl."

See the viral post here:

'I feel sorry'

As the post went viral, social media users expressed empathy with the woman, stating no one should be put in such situations where a man forces them to give away their personal details.

"I feel sorry for the women who get pressured into sharing their personal details with such creepy men," said one user, while another added: "Same thing happened with me when I was 17 in train and my dumb ahh gave out my pg locality because the uncle was so old and maybe wanted someone to talk to."

A third commented: "I hate persuasive behaviour. Like who tf are you man to ask her number out of nowhere. This needs to stop."

A fourth said: "Everything you feel or felt is totally normal. And what the uncle did was a no-no."

The post has led to conversations about women's safety in public spaces and how men can still make them uncomfortable after a little, polite conversation.