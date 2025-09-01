'That's The American Dream': New York Governor Lauds Indian Chef's Success Amid Immigration Debate

Amid the wave of anti-Indian sentiment against the immigrants working in the US, fuelled by the Donald Trump administration, New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently visited an Indian chef's bakery shop. The Democrat leader met Chef Rakesh Nayak at his popular Mister Croissant Bakery & Cafe in Middletown and posted the interaction on social media, highlighting the positive impact of immigration.

"Rakesh Nayak came to our country to build a better life, and he's deeply invested in his community. That's the American dream," wrote Ms Hochul in an Instagram post.

"Next time you're in Middletown, stop by Mr. Croissant. You won't be disappointed."

After receiving a bag full of sweet treats, Ms Hochul complimented Mr Nayak on the 'extraordinary' work of art he had created, whilst asking what his inspiration was.

"I have been working in the baking and pastry industry for 21 years. I have lived in London, Singapore and Paris, so I got the experience working with one of the best in the industry. So I am expressing myself to showcase what pastry can do," said Mr Nayak.

As for the purpose of bringing his business to Middletown, Mr Nayak added: "I noticed the town was growing and we had a lot of opportunity. I found this is the best time and best place to open Mister Croissant."

"Well we are delighted you are here. You are adding a lot of love and flavour to downtown. Continue to grow," Ms Hochul replied.

As the post went viral, garnering nearly 15,000 views, social media users lauded the warm conversation between the duo.

"They're truly a work of art! And Rakesh is amazing at what he does! And so kind," said one user, while another added: "This is why I LOVE NY You can find anything, anyone. All cultures all kinds of food!! There is so much we can learn from others!!"

A third commented: "If he came legally, good for him! We love legal immigrants!"