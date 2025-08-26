How China Decides Who Will Win Elections In New York City

Community groups with close ties to China have been working behind the scenes in New York City to influence who gets elected and who does not, according to a US media report.

These networks have thrown their weight against candidates challenging China's ruling Communist Party. One congressional hopeful was reportedly undermined after publicly criticising Beijing on Chinese television. Similarly, a state senator lost their seat after attending a banquet with Taiwan's president, The New York Times (NYT) has reported.

Though they appear to be migrant social clubs, many of these associations also serve as political tools. According to members, politicians and former prosecutors cited by the daily, the Chinese Consulate in Manhattan has built ties with these groups, at times pressuring leaders with family or business ties back in China.

Consular officials have been accused of using the associations to intimidate and isolate politicians who support Taiwan or cross other red lines.

Audrye Wong, a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute who studies Chinese influence, told NYT that the activity was part of a larger strategy. "You never know which politician might eventually run for Congress at the national level, or become a presidential candidate," she said, stressing that Beijing aims to stifle dissent abroad before it resurfaces at home.

China's global influence operations are vast and well established, stated the report. New York, with its Chinese-origin community of around six lakh, is considered especially vulnerable.

In 2023, the FBI arrested leaders of the America Changle Association for allegedly operating an illegal police station from their clubhouse. The following year, a federal indictment accused a former aide to Governor Kathy Hochul of conspiring with two Chinese association heads, saying their activities were supervised, directed and controlled by Chinese officials.

Videos unearthed by the NYT show community leaders taking part in ceremonies alongside consular representatives. At these gatherings, pledges were made to "love the motherland" and defend its interests. Some participants vowed to push for "reunification" with Taiwan, the self-ruled island Beijing insists must return to the mainland. Others swore to work toward the "great rejuvenation" of the Chinese nation, a phrase President Xi Jinping has repeatedly invoked since becoming Communist Party leader in 2012, reported the NYT.

Over the past five years, more than 50 organisations with open links to Beijing have either raised money for or endorsed political candidates in New York. Many of these groups were registered charities, which legally cannot involve themselves in electioneering. Yet, at least 19 such groups made endorsements or hosted fund-raisers, despite filing documents declaring "no" to political involvement.

In New York's tight elections, candidates often seek support from these groups. The Chinese Consulate General denied the allegations, calling its work open and transparent. Still, the NYT report identified 35 ceremonies since 2016 where Chinese diplomats led community leaders in oaths supporting Beijing's agenda.