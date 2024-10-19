Delhi Man, Earning Rs 4 Crore, Shares Sacrifices He Made For Dream Life, But Gets Slammed Online

The post has garnered more than 221,000 views

A 23-year-old Delhi-based entrepreneur has triggered a debate online after sharing a post about his "sleepless nights" and "dream life". In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kushal Arora, the founder of KAP Digital, revealed the sacrifices he made to earn a staggering $500,000 (over Rs 4 crore) annually. He described the schedule, which involved working long hours and sacrificing sleep to achieve his goals. He portrayed this lifestyle as necessary for a successful life. However, his tweet received mixed reactions, with many criticising him for creating unnecessary pressure for the younger generation.

"I'm 23yrs old earning over $5,00,000 annually. When students of my age were partying & chilling, I was: Having sleepless nights working, Missing social events, Dealing with failures/rejection, Losing work-life balance. But I chose that. Are you building your dream life?" Mr Arora tweeted.

Take a look below:

Mr Arora shared the tweet a few days back. Since then, it has garnered more than 221,000 views. In the comments sections, users slammed the entrepreneur.

"You lived your life, they are living theirs. Not everyone dreams of earning so much, stop making it a fancy show off. You worked hard, you got your money. Live with it. Stop creating that pressure for the younger lot that if they don't earn this much, they are useless," wrote one user.

"I was partying at that age and now earning more then what you have mentioned. What i want to say is if it is working for you then it doesn't mean it will work for everyone. Another example Lakhs of players dedicate. there life to play for india but only 11 qualifies," said another.

"People and their urge to become "motivators". Urgh! No, you did whatever suited you. Could you not push it on others? Let people live their life, the way they want. And just so you know, MANY youtubers/twitchers/podcasters/tiktokers are earning a LOT more than you AND are living their life as well! So you do you! The buck stops there," commented a third user.

"Money and career might not mean success for many people. Relations, Content life, Health might be. Do not apply your perspective of life to others," said another.

"It is good that you are earning early, but you need to understand other things along the way: IQ, EQ, SQ, and dedicate some time to meditate and learning about life," advised one X user.

Reacting to one of the tweets, Mr Arora explained that he just sharing his journey. "I am just sharing my journey of retiring from my parents when I was just 19. If that's creating any pressure on the young people, they can happily mute my content. But my target audience is young people looking for motivation," he wrote.