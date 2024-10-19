'Main Reason Is...': IIT Student Rejects Job With YouTuber Despite 'Excellent Pay'

The post has accumulated more than 32,000 views.

Bengaluru-based YouTuber Ishan Sharma, who has over 1.5 million subscribers, recently revealed that a candidate he had offered the role of a video editor backed out last minute, despite being offered "excellent pay". Taking to X, Mr Sharma shared a screenshot of the email sent by the applicant, an IIT student, turning down the offer. In the letter, the candidate cited the reason for not wanting to take up the job. "The main reason is that leaving IIT campus at this stage in my life isn't the right choice for me. I want to at least complete one or two more years here. This is my final decision. It won't change," the student said.

Sharing the snapshot of the letter on the microblogging site, Mr Sharma sought advice from his followers on what he should do next. "Tried hiring a video editor. He signed the offer letter. And then sends me this email. Has happened with me multiple times. What should I do now?" he wrote.

Take a look below:

What should I do now? pic.twitter.com/Bg0iNUNV6G — Ishan Sharma (@Ishansharma7390) October 17, 2024

In the letter, the IIT student said that he gave a lot of thought to the job offer, however, after thinking it through he concluded that he wouldn't be able to join his team. He then cited the reason for not wanting to take the job. He also clarified that Mr Sharma's offer was "excellent" and that he was not turning the job down over money.

"I'm truly grateful that you considered me for such a role. I'm very sorry for any time wasted for you and your team. I wish you all the growth," the student concluded.

Mr Sharma shared the post a day back. In the comments section, while some users claimed that the student probably rejected the offer due to a low salary offer, others wondered why the YouTuber was considering an IIT student for a video-editor role.

"You honestly pay very less Ishan. Ask me how I know this? Some of the editors from your team were my friends, they quit you to join my team because of money they were getting," wrote one user. "Not a hater but, I've heard from a few guys that you pay quite low to editors considering your brand value. Could that be the reason?" said another.

"Maybe hire actual video editors instead of students from technical colleges(that too iits) U really expect those people to leave their degrees behind which they grinded years for? For a video editing gig," commented a third user.

"Leaving IIT for an individual content creator (who is still not a brand) is not a good decision. He did the right thing," expressed a fourth user. "Why would you hire a CS grad from an IIT for an editing job role? He's probably learning ML, Cloud, etc and exploring things right now. Editing might just be a side hustle to him and he learnt it while editing his own videos. Try hiring a professional editor if your pay is good," added another.

"Go for professionals, pay them good salary. They will stick. These college kids change their mood every hour," one user commented.