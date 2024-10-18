Google Techie Says She Was Rejected For Being 'Too Good' For Job, Internet Reacts

This unusual rejection story has resonated with many users.

A software engineer working at Google has taken the internet by storm after sharing an unusual rejection reply from a job application. Annu Sharma, a Delhi-based Google employee, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a screenshot of her rejection letter from a startup firm, revealing that she was deemed "too good" for the position she applied for. In her post, she expressed her disbelief, stating, "Didn't know you could be rejected for being too good."

In the rejection letter, the recruiter outlined the reasoning behind the decision. "After reviewing your resume, we realized that your qualifications significantly surpass the role requirements. Our experience indicates that candidates with higher qualifications often find the work unfulfilling and tend to leave shortly after joining," it read.

Take a look below:

Didn't know you could be rejected for being too good 🥲 pic.twitter.com/mbo5fbqEP3 — Anu Sharma (@O_Anu_O) October 17, 2024

Ms Sharma shared the post just a day back. Since then it has accumulated more than 55,000 views. Her unusual rejection story resonated with many others.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "I was rejected too recently not for being more qualified but being from a higher ranking college. I told them I won't leave but they were hell bent."

"I've been told in interviews thrice now that I'm over qualified and they think I'll leave their company in a few months," shared another.

"I personally know a case of someone who came to do Masters after working for 10 years. He applied to entry level position through campus recruitment (standard process) He was rejected for the reason stated above, but was asked to apply to a Sr. Dev position (and got the job)," commented a third user.

Also Read | Video: Travel Influencer Questioning Absence Of Women On Islamabad Streets Sparks Debate

Some social media users also expressed appreciation for the recruiter's honesty. "I mean you have to appreciate their openness regarding the matter. They could have easily made up some excuse or could have pinned it on you. Instead they owned up and acknowledged your superiority for the role. You won't find many companies doing that. And what if they were right and you didn't like the opportunity there ? Would have been a loss on both sides," said one user.

"Wow! In fact, it's good that they sent an appreciation email instead of the generic one about moving forward," added another.