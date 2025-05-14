Microsoft Layoffs Fuel Debate On Job Security And Salary In Tech Versus Government Jobs

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Google engineer responded to a woman's post about her cousin's layoff. The woman emphasized job instability in tech versus government job security. Another user argued tech jobs offer higher earnings than government positions.

A Google engineer based in Bengaluru responded to a post about a woman's brother being laid off from Microsoft in the US. The woman shared her cousin's brother's job loss, highlighting the instability of tech careers and the perceived security of government jobs. She noted that this experience reinforced her parents' advice to pursue government positions for better job stability. The user who goes by the name Sneha wrote, "My cousin brother working in Microsoft USA has been laid off, tech is not a stable place. That's why parents say to prepare for a government job. At least there is job security."

However, Rahul Rana countered the notion of prioritising government job security, arguing that higher earnings in the tech industry outweigh the benefits of job stability in government roles. He suggested that one can earn five times more in a few years than a government employee might in a lifetime. Another user echoed his views and wrote, "He would have earned more than a government employee would have earned in 10 years or more."

Why you need job security when you can make 5x of what govt employee will make in whole life , you can do in few years — Rahul Rana (@rahulrana_95) May 14, 2025

The tweet ignited a debate on social media, with users weighing the pros and cons of tech jobs versus government positions, sharing their perspectives on job security, financial rewards, and career stability. Ms Sneha, who originally shared the tweet, said that government jobs in India can provide substantial benefits beyond salary, including allowances for housing, electricity, and other perks, which can lead to significant wealth accumulation. She also shared a personal anecdote about a family member in a state government position, who owns a villa in Dubai.

However, many users said that tech jobs offer more freedom, higher earning potential, and exciting opportunities, outweighing the benefits of government positions.

One user wrote, "Sorry to hear about your cousin. But if he cracked Microsoft once, he can do it again — maybe even better. Tech isn't always stable, but it gives you unmatched freedom and the chance to grow fast if you keep upskilling."

Another commented, "My dad was in a govt job. Low salary, no work, lazy and boring job. My 1st month salary in MNC was twice my dad's salary after 20 years. So u can decide which is better."

A third said, "If you invest your money wisely I think you can get more than what government job has to offer plus with Microsoft tag I don't think he would be unemployed."

Microsoft layoffs

This recent layoff follows previous job cuts in 2023, where Microsoft reduced its workforce by 10,000 jobs, less than 5% of its total workforce. The company has cited the need for "organisational and workforce adjustments" to manage its business effectively. Microsoft's layoffs affected its home state of Washington the most, with 1,985 job cuts, primarily in software engineering and product management roles, based in the Redmond headquarters.

Microsoft said the layoffs are part of its efforts to stay competitive and agile as it rapidly integrates AI into its products and services. The company aims to automate routine tasks, freeing up employees to focus on higher-value work. Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, mentioned that the company was exercising caution due to economic uncertainty and potential recession.