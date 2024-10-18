Video: Travel Influencer Questioning Absence Of Women On Islamabad Streets Sparks Debate

The video has accumulated more than 11 million views.

A travel influencer's recent trip to Islamabad has sparked a discussion online about the noticeable absence of women in public places in Pakistan. Taking to Instagram, the influencer, who goes by princesapolynesia on social media, shared a reel showing various parts of Islamabad, including the airport, busy market areas and popular tourist destinations. However, what stood out most in the clip wasn't the city's beauty, but the women's stark absence in public places.

"HELLO ISLAMABAD. Ratio is 1:50 everywhere we go in this city. Something we noticed immediately as we landed... where my sisters at?" the influencer wrote while sharing the clip.

The influencer shared the reel earlier this month. Since then it has accumulated more than 173,000 likes and over 11 million views. In the comments section, while some users expressed concerns about safety and the cultural environment, others tried to explain the gender imbalance in the city.

"This is sad, a society where women are so controlled that you hardly see them on the streets," wrote one user. "What would you expect in a country where a girl child got shot for going to school, and these blind religious people call it West propaganda," commented another.

However, some users brushed aside the influencer's observation and wrote, "Hey welcome to Pakistan us girls are Queens you won't see us hanging around just any random street corners we like classy places like the library, cafes that provides free Wi-Fi, malls cause we love to shop, restaurants that serves only authentic cuisines or just staying home or going to work. I'm either hustling or resting lol I hope you got my point."

"We don't need validation from you or anyone. Hope you have a good time in Pakistan and stay positive. Waiting for your replies to the trolls because I believe a travel influencer increases and helps the country they're travelling to and not bring it down," said another.

"Pakistani woman here living in islamabad. I am definitely wherever I want to be. No such ratio bullshit here. We work, drive, study, go to spas, go shopping.. do whatever we want," commented one Instagram user.

"It's a culture thing, and it varies on your location in Pakistan. In some areas women don't typically work. Women are safer at home, men are their protectors and bread winners. I'm sure there are women out shopping or in other locations," explained another