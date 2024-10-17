'God's Problem Now': US Man's Hilarious Obituary For His Father Goes Viral

In the obituary, Mr Charles recapped his father's life from start to finish.

An obituary for a 74-year-old US man who died after falling and hitting his head has gone viral, with his son letting the public know that he is "God's problem now". Robert Boehm died on October 6 and his son, Charles Boehm, recalled the life of his father in the most unconventional and hilarious ways. He candidly told the public who his father really was. But he clarified that it was not out of disrespect. Instead, it was a more honest tribute to the man who raised him, and a chance for his small town of Clarendon, Texas, to laugh once more with the beloved fellow resident.

"Robert Adolph Boehm, in accordance with his lifelong dedication to his own personal brand of decorum, muttered his last unintelligible and likely unnecessary curse on October 6, 2024, shortly before tripping backward over 'some stupid mother****ing thing' and hitting his head on the floor," the obituary read, per Robertson Funeral Directors' Facebook post.

In the obituary, Mr Charles recapped his father's life from start to finish. He wrote that his father's 1950 birth "God immediately and thankfully broke the mold and attempted to cover up the evidence". He also joked that his Catholic father managed to get his mother pregnant three times in five years, allowing him to avoid getting drafted to fight in the Vietnam War.

"Raised Catholic, Robert managed to get his wife Dianne pregnant (three times) fast enough to just barely miss getting drafted into the Vietnam War by fathering Michelle, John, and Charlotte between 1967 and 1972. Much later, with Robert possibly concerned about the brewing conflict in Grenada, Charles was born in 1983," the obituary read.

"This lack of military service was probably for the best, as when taking up shooting as a hobby in his later years, he managed to blow not one, but two holes in the dash of his own car on two separate occasions, which unfortunately did not even startle, let alone surprise, his dear wife Dianne, who was much accustomed to such happenings in his presence and may have actually been safer in the jungles of Vietnam the entire time," it continued.

Mr Charles also recalled that his father who worked as a "semi-professional truck driver" had a penchant for collecting antique weaponry, as well as harmonicas. The latter caused "his beloved dogs to howl continuously at odd hours of the night to entertain his many neighbours, and occasionally to give to his many, many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to play loudly during long road trips with their parents," the son lamented.

Mr Charles also noted that his mother and Robert's wife, Dianne, had passed away in February. The loss was jokingly framed as "God finally showed mercy upon" her so that she could get "the heck out of there for some well-earned peace and quiet," their son wrote.

"Without Dianne to gleefully entertain, Robert shifted his creative focus to the entertainment of you, the fine townspeople of Clarendon, Texas. Over the last eight months, if you have not met Robert or seen his road show yet, you probably would have soon. We have all done our best to enjoy/weather Robert's antics up to this point, but he is God's problem now," the obituary concluded.

This humour-filled obituary has gone viral on social media. Reacting to this, one user wrote, "Best obituary I've ever read! Thanks for your *almost* service Sir!" "His legacy is his children that understood him enough to write the best obituary EVER!" expressed another.

"I truly wish more obituaries were written like this, telling the story of someone's life with making it truly a reflection of them," commented a third user. "I can only hope that mine is half as good. I felt like I both missed out on knowing him, and yet also knew him personally by how amazing this was written. What an honor! My condolences to the family," said one user.