Delhi Autorickshaw Driver Forgives Passenger's Fare, Wholesome Story Viral: 'This Legend Just Smiled'

Kindness and empathy are essential human qualities that foster deeper connections, understanding, and compassion. They allow us to see things from another's perspective, to offer support and comfort, and to create a sense of community and belonging. Recently, a heartwarming story went viral on the internet that has won the hearts of social media users.

In a viral Reddit post titled 'Kind of crazy, wholesome story', a Delhi man recalled how a kind autorickshaw driver let him leave without paying the fare. The man attempted to book a cab while his phone was dangerously low on battery, but ended up securing the services of an autorickshaw with the driver agreeing to go by the meter.

"Midway, I realised I had zero cash in my wallet. Like, actually zero. I thought I would use PhonePe. We reached my drop location, I pulled out my phone to scan his QR code... and boom. Phone died. Just black screen," the man wrote.

"My heart literally sank. It was dark, I was standing outside my colony gate, and I had no way to pay him. I started panicking."

The man attempted to explain to the driver that his phone was not working and that he would get the cash from home to pay for the ride.

"Usually, auto walas get super annoyed at this. I expected him to shout or think I was scamming him. Instead, this legend just smiled and said, "Arre koi nahi bhai, aap ghar jao Thand ho rahi hai (It's nothing brother, you go home, it is cold)" the man stated.

Despite insisting that he would get the money, the auto driver simply started the vehicle and advised the man not to worry about the fare.

"If we meet some other time, then you can give me the money or just help someone else. Don't worry about it," the driver said.

"I stood there for a good two minutes feeling so guilty but also so warm inside. In a city where we fight for Rs 10 change, this man let go of Rs 150 just because he saw a kid in panic. Delhi, you have your flaws, but your people, they sometimes win your heart," the man added.

'Made Me Smile'

As the post went viral, social media users lauded the auto driver for his kindness. "Some people don't have much, yet give the most. Respect to that uncle," said one user, while another added: "Made me smile after a hectic day. Incidents like this give us hope. God bless the auto guy! And OP, please keep cash."

A third commented: "Wholesome, but you should have taken his number and sent him the money later, maybe with a tip. The auto guy would have been even more happier."