To Be Honest, Deepika Padukone Works Out Because...

Deepika Padukone gave her Insta-fam a glimpse of her workout routine

Deepika Padukone gave her Insta-fam a glimpse of her workout routine in a super-relatable post this evening. In a black-and-white video she shared on Instagram, the actress revealed that she loves to work out - but also tends to get lazy at times. This confession was followed by a clip of Deepika acing a headstand inside a gym. Nothing lazy about that, Deepika! But in the caption of her post, the Piku actress revealed the real reason she works out - it's so she can eat more cake.

"TBH I workout so I can eat more cake!" she wrote. "TBH" is an Internet acronym that stands for "to be honest".

Watch Deepika Padukone's video below:

The video has racked up 1.5 million views within an hour of being posted online, along with hundreds of comments.

"That headstand makes me crazy," wrote one person in the comments section. "That caption motivates me," another said.

Deepika Padukone shared the video shortly after she delighted fans by restoring her archived wedding photos on Instagram. She had cleansed her social media profiles of all pics, including photos from her wedding to Ranveer Singh, at the beginning of the year.

Deepika, 35, has shared glimpses of her workout routine on Instagram in the past as well - often with a humourous twist. Her "Expectation vs Reality" post amused many.

And her 6 am session with fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala? It was the "perfect combination of working hard and having fun."

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev. The couple has worked together in several movies like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

