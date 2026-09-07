Dating App CEO Shares Man's Unusual Matchmaking Request, Says "This One Was New For Me"

A simple preference about tattoos has sparked an online discussion after a dating app CEO shared an unusual request he received from a man. Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating, shared the unusual request on his social media handle.

Singh wrote, "Running a matrimony platform means some requirement is always coming up. Height, salary, colour, education, profession, all of this is very common."

However, one recent request surprised him. Singh said that a premium member had already been matched with a few profiles. As part of the usual process, a match advisor asked the man for feedback on the profiles.

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Singh said the man was very clear that he did not want to get married to any girl who had a tattoo.

He wrote, "I was just thinking, how do you even filter out the tattoo part? You cannot create another filter and start asking everyone, 'Do you have a tattoo or not?'"

"And he was very clear. He doesn't want to marry anyone who has a tattoo. I have heard all kinds of requirements, but this one was new for me," Singh added.

Singh added that he had heard all kinds of requirements from people looking for a partner, but said this particular one was new to him.

Social Media Reaction

The post sparked a discussion among users. Some said that such preferences should be discussed directly between prospective partners instead of being added as matchmaking filters.

One user commented, "I think that's a fair ask."

Another user noted, "There will be no end to adding fields."

"Demands keep evolving," added a third user.