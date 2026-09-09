Putin, Trump Discussed Potential Trilateral Meeting With Xi Jinping: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed the idea of holding a trilateral meeting with China's Xi Jinping at an upcoming summit in November, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is scheduled to hold a summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen between November 18-19.

Russia has indicated Putin will attend, although the White House has not yet announced whether Trump will be there.

Asked whether Trump and Putin discussed the idea of a trilateral meeting in Shenzhen during their phone call on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Undoubtedly."

"This potential possibility has been mentioned before, and there will be such an opportunity," Peskov told reporters, including AFP.

APEC is an intergovernmental forum that dates to the 1980s.

The group, which includes Russia, China and the United States, is among the most important forums for economic cooperation in the Asia Pacific.

The November summit comes as Washington pushes Russia for an end to the Ukraine war, and amid deepening ties between Moscow and Beijing.

US envoys visited both Moscow and Kyiv last week, but did not announce a breakthrough in talks to end the war in Ukraine.

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