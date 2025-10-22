Trump Says Doesn't Want "Wasted Meeting" With Putin

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday the possibility of a fruitless meeting had led him to put plans for a summit with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on hold.

"I don't want to have a wasted meeting," he told reporters at the White House when asked why the encounter had been shelved. "I don't want to have a waste of time, so I'll see what happens."

