Dating App CEO Questions Lower Divorce Rates In India, Says "Suffocating" Marriages Have Normalised Suffering

Marriage and divorce have long remained deeply sensitive subjects in India. While low divorce rates are frequently celebrated as a cultural strength, enduring relationships are often viewed as a reflection of family values and social stability. In recent times, conversations around unhappy marriages and emotional compatibility have become increasingly common online.

Now, a dating app CEO has sparked debate after questioning whether staying in a deeply unhappy marriage should really be seen as a success. Jasveer Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating, argued that many people continue relationships out of societal expectations rather than genuine happiness.

Dating App CEO On Divorces And "Suffocating" Marriages In India

In a post shared on X, Jasveer wrote, "India doesn't need lower divorce rates. India needs fewer suffocating marriages. People proudly say ‘India has low divorce rates' like it's some achievement. No. Millions of people are mentally dead inside their marriages and just too scared to leave. They are dying inside every day. Twisha Sharma made headlines. Millions never will."

His reference to Twisha Sharma comes amid widespread conversations surrounding the death of the 33-year-old former Miss Pune contestant, who was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal earlier this month. The case triggered intense discussions online about unhappy marriages, alleged emotional distress, dowry harassment, and the social pressure many people face to remain in troubled relationships.

The Gurugram-based entrepreneur further claimed that a 30-year marriage does not necessarily guarantee its success, as some partners merely tolerate each other rather than genuinely share a life together.

"Forcing two unhappy people to stay together for decades is far more disturbing than divorce itself. If you wake up every day feeling trapped, emotionally exhausted, disconnected, and suffocated. You are not saving a marriage. You are saving society's image," the CEO added.

Jasveer also stated that India has normalised suffering as ‘adjustment', with society praising marriages even when both people are mentally exhausted. "People will call it a successful marriage even if both people are mentally destroyed inside. That is not success. That is emotional imprisonment. Divorce should not be taboo. Staying miserable forever should be," he concluded.

Social Media Reactions

The post quickly went viral on social media, with many users agreeing that emotional suffering in marriages is often overlooked in conversations around India's low divorce rates.

A user wrote, “This I agree. Divorce should be normalised in India. Just like we have failed businesses, we can have failed relationships.”

Another one added, “India glorifies staying together more than living happily together. That's the real problem.”

“Very true, India has normalised suffering in the name of adjustment,” read a comment.

The discussion has once again highlighted the growing conversation around mental health, marriage, and the changing views on divorce in India.

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