MMA Fighter To Face Chimpanzee In One-On-One Fight On 9/11: Report

A Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter, Cole Johnson, has sparked widespread attention online after claiming he will take on a chimpanzee in a one-on-one fight. Johnson first announced the fight on August 30 through his Instagram handle, saying he would take on the chimpanzee.

According to Bloodyelbow, the match is reportedly set to take place on September 11. In his video announcing the fight, Johnson said that he believes he can defeat a chimpanzee.

He also mentioned that a chimpanzee is two times stronger than an average human.

Johnson later discussed the proposed fight during an interview with entrepreneur Brendan Ruh.

During the interview, Ruh asked him about the fight and whether he was going to fight the chimpanzee.

Responding to his question, Johnson said, "Yes, sir."

Ruh then asked what was happening with the chimpanzee fight and whether Johnson was actually going to fight the animal.

Johnson explained that his original video was made as a joke. He said he believed he could defeat a chimpanzee in a fight but never thought he would actually do it.

He said people later contacted him offering $500,000, which led him to accept an offer to fight the chimpanzee. However, he said the person who made the offer did not follow through.

Johnson said he then told everyone that he could not fight the chimpanzee anymore but later received another offer for even more money, an amount he said he could not disclose.

He added that there would be people with tranquillisers present. Johnson said he wanted to go against the wild animal to test himself, while making it clear that he did not want to kill the animal or die.

In his post, just to see how social media users react to the proposed fight, Johnson put up a poll asking them to choose between "Man wins" and "Chim wins".