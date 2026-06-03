Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Door On Frontier Airlines Flight, MMA Fighter Pin Him Down

A Frontier Airlines flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Chicago was forced to make an emergency landing in Miami on Sunday night after a passenger allegedly attacked crew members, attempted to enter the cockpit, and tried to open an emergency exit door mid-flight. According to a CNN report, 51-year-old Juan Gabriel Reyes became disruptive about 45 minutes after Frontier Airlines Flight 3345 took off from Puerto Rico. Witnesses told investigators that Reyes repeatedly said he wanted to get off the aircraft and began aggressively trying to open a rear emergency exit door.

Flight attendants attempted to calm him and asked him to return to his seat, but Reyes allegedly ignored their instructions. Authorities said he then rushed toward the front of the aircraft and slammed his shoulder into the cockpit door in an apparent attempt to gain access to the pilots' cabin.

An off-duty flight attendant volunteered to help monitor Reyes and keep him seated. However, when the off-duty crew member briefly left to use the restroom, Reyes allegedly tried to take his bag and later attacked him, grabbing him by the head and choking him.

Videos shared on social media captured the chaotic scene inside the cabin as flight attendants and several passengers worked together to restrain Reyes. Among those who assisted was a former professional MMA fighter and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, who helped subdue the passenger until the aircraft landed.

Federal investigators said Reyes repeatedly broke free from initial restraints, prompting further efforts to secure him for the remainder of the flight. The pilots declared an emergency and diverted the Airbus A321 to Miami International Airport, where it landed safely at approximately 11:55 p.m. local time.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputies boarded the aircraft, took Reyes into custody, and later transferred him to the FBI.

Reyes now faces federal charges, including interference with flight crew members and attendants and assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction, according to court records.

After authorities cleared the aircraft, the flight resumed its journey to Chicago.

"On Sunday, May 31, a passenger on Flight 3345 from San Juan to Chicago O'Hare became disruptive, and the flight was diverted to Miami. Law enforcement boarded the aircraft in Miami and removed the passenger, and the flight subsequently continued on to Chicago a few hours later," Frontier Airlines said in a statement.

The incident comes amid ongoing concerns about unruly airline passengers. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says it has received 687 reports of disruptive passenger behaviour so far this year.