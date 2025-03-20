21-Year-Old MMA Fighter In Australia Dies From Rare Condition Linked To Intense Gym Workouts

A 21-year-old mixed martial artist (MMA) in Australia has died from a dangerous muscle condition caused by high-intensity exercise. According to News.com.au, Jake Sendler, an amateur MMA fighter and personal trainer who was studying to be a PE teacher, collapsed during a fight in Melbourne earlier this month. His family said that the 21-year-old was found to have rhabdomyolysis, a rare condition that results in the body being flooded with harmful toxins. Mr Sendler was unaware of his condition until it was so severe that he was suddenly rushed to hospital and placed in intensive care.

Jake Sendler died on March 13, according to the outlet. His family said he fought and underwent multiple surgeries. However, after spending days in an induced coma, the doctors told the family to say goodbye as did not know if they would be able to save him.

"When we got into the ICU, the doctor said when they opened him up again (in another emergency surgery) there was just too much tissue that had died and there was so much damage, there was nothing more they could do," Jake's mother Sharone Sendler told news.com.au.

"I said to him, 'it's OK baby, you can rest now, you fought so hard' and I kissed him on the forehead and he passed away. It was the worst moment of my life," she added.

According to The Stuff, the doctors said it was the most severe case of rhabdomyolysis they had ever encountered. Rhabdomyolysis is a breakdown of muscle tissue, which releases a toxin into the bloodstream and can cause kidney failure. It can also cause serious problems with the heart and other organs. Symptoms include muscle pain, exhaustion and dark urine.

The family said that the 21-year-old pushed through as his symptoms got worse while preparing for the bout. His muscle soreness did not raise any alarms as he was extremely active and training intensely for an amateur MMA fight. When he noticed tea-coloured urine, he upped his fluids, assuming he was dehydrated.

The family said that the 21-year-old was known to be extremely healthy, only eating organic foods.

Ms Sendler is now determined to raise awareness about the "silent killer" that took her son's life to ensure other families "never ever go through the pain we felt". A fundraising page has also been set up in Mr Sendler's memory.

"With profound sadness, we share the heartbreaking news that Jake has passed away. Jake was not only a fighter in the MMA ring but also a true warrior in life," a statement on the page read.

"A dedicated athlete, compassionate coach, beloved son, brother, and friend, Jake's generous heart, boundless energy, and unwavering support deeply touched everyone who knew him," it added.