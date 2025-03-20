Thyrocare Founder Reacts To Amazon's Mass Layoff Plan: "Don't Celebrate Too Early"

Thyrocare founder Dr A Velumani recently took to X to highlight the emotional impact of mass layoffs, particularly in tech companies like Amazon, Meta and Google. In his post, Mr Velumani reflected on how many individuals celebrate securing jobs with major brands, only to face unexpected job losses later. His post came in response to reports that Amazon is planning to lay off 14,000 employees to save $3.5 billion per year in costs.

"Imagine how many might have celebrated for getting a campus placement with such brands. Now how many might feel depressed! It is not 10 or 20. 100 or 200. 1000 or 2000. 14000. Do not celebrate too early. Career or business - It's Marathon Race," the Thyrocare founder wrote.

Mr Velumani's post quickly caught the internet's attention. It sparked a discussion online, with many users emphasising the importance of adaptability in today's job market. While some users said that job security is a myth, others compared career growth to a marathon rather than a sprint.

"Job security is a myth. Skills, adaptability, and financial planning matter more than titles," wrote one user. "Reminds me of the funda that never get too comfortable too soon. Whether career or business, it's a marathon, not a sprint. Stay adaptable, keep growing," commented another.

"In other way, don't give-up early, its a marathon race. Situations may change anytime," remarked a third user.

"A job is a sprint, but wealth-building is a marathon. Markets, careers, and businesses have cycles-ups and downs are inevitable. Invest like you build a career-steady, patient, and focused on the long run. Survival isn't about speed; it's about endurance," explained another.

"Everything has a shelf life like a product. Human beings needs to evolve from being commodity to VA product. Orgs have to save their ass when times are bad. Learn this at young age," one user said.

"As Kalam sir said no need to be loyal to the company be loyal to your work," expressed another.